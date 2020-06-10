Hundreds of Restaurants Expected to Reopen on Long Island Today; Cuomo Shifts Metrics Focus

What to Know Long Island enters Phase II of reopening on Wednesday; NYC is the only state region in Phase I after ending its months-long shutdown Monday

New York City hopes to be able to reach Phase II by early July; the mayor's office has already released a comprehensive outdoor dining plan to help provide restaurants with more temporary al fresco space

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy lifted the stay-at-home order in place since March on Tuesday; he expects the outdoor gathering limit to rise to 500 by the time schools can hold graduations early next month

Long Island, home to two counties among America's 10 most-impacted by COVID-19, takes its next reopening step Wednesday as it enters Phase II, resuming outdoor dining, hair salons, barbershops and other businesses.

Nearly 50 restaurants in a single town alone, the town of Islip, were granted temporary outdoor dining and tent permits in advance of the Phase II reopening, planning to leverage the community's miles of waterfront to boost business.

According to state guidelines for outdoor dining, tables must be spaced 6 feet apart and employees must wear face coverings. Unseated diners must wear face coverings as well.

"This is a major milestone for Suffolk County restaurant owners, who have endured more than 100 days of take-out service only or who elected to remain temporarily closed," Islip Supervisor Angie Carpenter said in a statement.

Some restaurant owners in the Mid-Hudson region, which entered Phase II Tuesday, were so eager to get started they said they'd never close again. If all goes well over the next few weeks and the Long Island and Mid-Hudson regions move on to Phase III, restaurants will be able to resume indoor dining as well.

It's now been 100 days since the first case of the coronavirus was confirmed in the tri-state area. News 4 looks back at the battle against the pandemic and revisits some of the people affected by the crisis. (Written, edited and produced by Linda Gaudino)

Even so, reopening the doors is one thing. Helping customers feel confident enough to walk inside after a pandemic that has taken nearly 4,000 lives and thousands of jobs in Nassau and Suffolk counties, is a different challenge.

Will a dreaded spike in COVID cases come with the long-awaited reopenings? Not necessarily, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says -- as long as New Yorkers retain the same commitment to social distancing and mask-wearing that bent the curve in the first place.

With all 10 New York regions in some phase of reopening, Cuomo has shifted his team's focus to testing and tracing, identifying potential new clusters before they emerge and quickly isolating and treating any new positive COVID patients.

"Reopening resets the whole game. If those numbers start to move, then you want to know right away and how," the governor said. "This is the new focus."

On Tuesday, the state launched a new dashboard that tracks the number of tests conducted and the percentage of positive results across the 10 regions on a day-to-day basis. It also breaks down those metrics by county, helping the state hone in on continuing viral hotspots like the 10 recently identified in New York City.

According to that dashboard, less than 2 percent of 18,789 people in New York City tested Monday, which reflects the state's latest data, were positive. That compares with a 59 percent positivity rate at the peak of the crisis. Mayor Bill de Blasio still considers New York City to be in a moderate state of virus transmission with hundreds of new cases each day. He expects it to lower by fall.

Long Island saw just 1.1 percent of its 7,257 tests Monday come back positive, though Suffolk County had a slightly higher rate (1.2 percent) than Nassau (1 percent).

It's too early to tell if the statewide protests over the death of George Floyd, now ongoing for nearly two full weeks, have contributed to an increase in COVID cases. Cuomo has repeatedly urged any protest attendees to take advantage of one of the more than 800 testing sites now available statewide.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy also urged protest attendees to get tested. He himself did so for the second time this week after attending a rally for justice in his state over the weekend. New Jersey is set to enter its Stage 2 Monday.

Meanwhile, Murphy took two more major steps forward Tuesday, lifting the stay-at-home order in place since March 21 and raising the limits on both indoor and outdoor gatherings. Indoor gatherings are capped at 25 percent of a building's capacity or 50 people total, whichever number is lower. Up to 100 people can gather outdoors, and Murphy expects that cap to rise to 500 by the time school districts are able to resume outdoor graduations in early July.

Still, the same message of caution echoing throughout New York applies. Social distancing will continue to be the "watchword" of the day, Murphy said.

"We are no longer requiring you to stay-at-home, but we are asking you to continue to be responsible and safe," the governor said.

New Jersey pools reopen in about a week and a half, on Monday, June 22, along with amusement parks, water parks and arcades.

New York City isn't quite ready to reopen its pools, de Blasio said when asked about it Tuesday. He said the city will look at reopening beaches first; it's easier to maintain social distancing on the shore than in a packed public pool.

"We have got to start with the things we know we can do -- sprinklers in parks, cooling for young people and older people, air conditioners and cooling centers," de Blasio said. "We have to make sure we don't do the worst of all things."