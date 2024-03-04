Police conducting search for missing hiker, 60, last seen at NJ state park

A search is underway in New Jersey for a missing hiker last seen on Sunday.

Police in Ringwood say the 60-year-old woman went hiking in Ringwood State Park near Skylands Manor in the afternoon, but has not been seen or heard from since.

The park has been closed while the search, aided by the New Jersey State Park Police, continues.

Police are asking for anyone that may have seen the woman to contact authorities immediately at 973-962-7017.