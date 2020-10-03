New Jersey Logs Nearly 1,000 COVID-19 Cases, Highest Daily Total Since May

Almost 1,000 New Jerseyans tested positive for COVID-19 in a single day, marking the first time since May the state has seen a daily number that high.

Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted the state's daily indications on Saturday, which included 957 new positive cases. According to the state's coronavirus dashboard, Friday's daily report is the highest number of cases reported since May 30.

In total, New Jersey has recorded 207,576 positive cases of the virus and at least 14,348 people have died.

For the second day in a row, Ocean County reported at least 200 new cases of the coronavirus. Hot spot Lakewood, specifically had a positivity rate of nearly 28%, Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said Friday.

Murphy said that over the past few weeks, Ocean County has led the state in cases per capita, positivity rate and other key coronavirus metrics.

The virus has also spread into Lakewood schools where at least seven students and 10 staff members have tested positive for the virus since the start of the school year, Lakewood Public School District Superintendent Laura Winters said. Winters noted that overall the cases in school communities remain low.

Also catching attention in New Jersey is the fundraiser President Trump held at his Bedminster golf club on Thursday. It was later that night that the president revealed he tested positive for COVID-19.

He's since come under fire for attending the event after learning of Hope Hicks' positive coronavirus test.

The state of New Jersey has started contact tracing on Friday for people who attended the fundraiser. The mayor of Bedminster Township said in a statement that the town "has initiated contact tracing and is looking to identify close contacts and potential exposures at the the fundraising event."