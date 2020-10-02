New Jersey

NJ Starts Contact Tracing, Urges Immediate Quarantine for Trump Fundraiser Attendees

President Trump held a fundraiser at his New Jersey golf club Thursday afternoon, and hours later revealed he had tested positive for the coronavirus

The state of New Jersey has started contact tracing for people who attended President Trump's fundraiser at his Bedminster golf club Thursday afternoon, just hours before he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

"The contact-tracing process is underway. We urge everyone who attended yesterday's event in Bedminster to take full precautions, including self-quarantining and getting tested," Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement that also wished the president a speedy recovery.

The Republican National Committee, in a statement Friday morning, said everyone who attended the event was tested for COVID-19, passed a temperature screening and was six feet or more from the president at all times.

It was not immediately clear how many people in total were on-site for the event at the president's golf club, in Somerset County about 35 miles west of New York City.

Rich Roberts, a pharmaceutical executive and major Republican donor who attended the event, told The Lakewood Scoop that about 19 people met with the president for 45 minutes to an hour.

New JerseyCoronavirusTrump
