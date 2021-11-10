Paterson

NJ Duo Charged With Murder of Woman's 8-Month-Old Child: Passaic Co. Authorities

On Oct. 25, the Paterson Police Department contacted the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit reporting that an 8-month-old child was pronounced dead at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center

What to Know

  • A 22-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman are facing murder and other charges in connection to the death of the woman's 8-month-old child in New Jersey last month.
  • Joshua Delgado, from Paterson, and Ashley Roman, from Wallington, were arrested on Tuesday after an investigation conducted by the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and the Paterson Police Department, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim M. Baycora jointly announced Wednesday.
  • If found guilty of the first degree murder charge the duo faces thirty years to life in New Jersey State Prison with 30 years to be served before parole.

A 22-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman are facing murder and other charges in connection to the death of the woman's 8-month-old child in New Jersey last month.

Joshua Delgado, from Paterson, and Ashley Roman, from Wallington, were arrested on Tuesday after an investigation conducted by the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and the Paterson Police Department, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim M. Baycora jointly announced Wednesday.

Delgado was charged with first degree murder; third degree endangering the welfare of a child; third degree possession of heroin with intent to distribute; second degree possession of heroin with intent to distribute within 500 Feet of a park and third degree possession of heroin.

Roman was charged with first degree murder and second degree endangering the welfare of a child.

If found guilty of the first degree murder charge the duo faces thirty years to life in New Jersey State Prison with 30 years to be served before parole.

Attorney information for Delgado or Roman was not immediately known.

According to authorities, on Oct. 25, the Paterson Police Department contacted the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit reporting that an 8-month-old child was pronounced dead at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson. The infant was brought to the hospital earlier that day by Roman, the child’s mother, and Delgado, who was not related to the child.

Prosecutor’s Office detectives subsequently opened an investigation and multiple witnesses were interviewed. On Oct. 27, the New Jersey Regional Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the child’s death a homicide. Information on the cause of death or the circumstances surrounding the child's death was not immediately released by the authorities.

