Times Square

Need Somewhere to Catch the Big Game? Watch Super Bowl LVII Live in Times Square

The game and Rihanna's highly-anticipated halftime performance will be broadcast on a giant screen overlooking Times Square

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Whether you're a fan of the game, its buzzed about commercials, or superstar Rihanna, Sunday's big game is available to watch on one of the biggest screens around right here in New York City.

An 18,000-square-foot screen in Times Square will broadcast live this weekend's Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

At the corner of Seventh Avenue and 47th Street, football fans or anyone looking to catch Rihanna's highly-anticipated halftime performance can catch all the action on one of the largest screens imaginable.

Worried about whether you can hear all the action at the "Crossroads of the World?" Have no fear -- viewers can listen along through mobile phones.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
Jay Parry, President and CEO of the Arizona Host Super Bowl Committee, stops by Radio Row and talks about Arizona’s goal for hosting the Super Bowl for the 4th time.

Super Bowl LVII

NFL Feb 9

Rihanna at Super Bowl 57: How to Watch, Setlist, Bets

Super Bowl Jan 31

Here's Where You Can Watch Super Bowl LVII

Feb 9

Super Bowl 57 Odds: Eagles Vs. Chiefs Pick Against the Spread, Prediction

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Times SquareSuper Bowl
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us