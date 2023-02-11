Need Somewhere to Catch the Big Game? Watch Super Bowl LVII Live in Times Square

Whether you're a fan of the game, its buzzed about commercials, or superstar Rihanna, Sunday's big game is available to watch on one of the biggest screens around right here in New York City.

An 18,000-square-foot screen in Times Square will broadcast live this weekend's Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

At the corner of Seventh Avenue and 47th Street, football fans or anyone looking to catch Rihanna's highly-anticipated halftime performance can catch all the action on one of the largest screens imaginable.

Worried about whether you can hear all the action at the "Crossroads of the World?" Have no fear -- viewers can listen along through mobile phones.

