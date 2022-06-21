Nearly 50 to Face Charges in Wild NJ Pop-Up Party Bust: Cops

Nearly 50 people were detained and a 20-year-old arrested on an unrelated charge in connection with a pop-up party advertised on social media that had been expected to draw as many as 500 to a vacant commercial property in Passaic County.

New Jersey State Police alerted local officials in Wayne Township about a pop-up party being advised on social media that was scheduled to happen in the township Saturday night, authorities say. The event was heavily promoted online and had been planned for a property in the Willowbrook area, police said.

Cops set up surveillance even before the party was scheduled to start and saw multiple people illegally enter the building through doors that had previously been forced open, according to Wayne police.

Eventually, officials determined that too many people were inside the building for the party to operate safely and told police to move in to disperse the crowd before it got out of control, Wayne officials said.

In total, 47 people who had entered the building were detained. Charges are pending against all of them, police said. A 20-year-old East Orange man who was found to be wanted on an outstanding robbery charge was also taken into custody.

No injuries were reported but the building sustained damage and cops reported multiple spray-painted directional signs for party-goers. The building was later boarded up and Wayne cops said they'd take precautions against more parties.

The Wayne party is just the latest mass pop-up event to trigger a major law enforcement response. Officials say social media promotion spreads like wildfire.

Officials said that huge groups of kids at Ocean City are causing havoc out on the beach, with more drinking, pot smoking and fighting than before. NBC New York's Ted Greenberg reports.

Law enforcement officials at a number of other towns in New Jersey, especially along the Jersey Shore, have stepped up efforts to contain the chaos in recent weeks.

Toms River said last week it would bring back its beach curfew for minors in all its barrier island communities for the rest of the summer through September. That came after an Ortley Beach pop-up party saw a few hundred kids gather and another gathering around a Route 35 Wawa, Toms River Mayor Mo Hill said.

Other pop-ups have drawn raucous crowds to spots from Normandy Beach's Ocean Terrace to Point Pleasant Beach, Brick and Long Branch.

As one woman who lives in one of the affected communities said, "You see just wild kids, they go from one street to the next. Police chase them off one street, they go to the next street, it’s a real problem."

Residents said many of the kids are coming from the mainland by ride-hail companies. Most carry backpacks and often leave messes on yards, they say.

"These kids all have backpacks and you know nothing in that is legal," one area resident said. "They urinate on people’s yards and they leave their trash all over, and they curse like you cannot even imagine....worse than a sailor."

Police have said the crowds of kids are bigger this year with more underage drinking, more pot smoking and more fighting compared to 2021.

Frustrations are growing on Long Beach as crowds and fights increase on the beach and boardwalk. News 4's Pei Sze Cheng has all the details.

“It's just become a whole other set of riff-raff that we've never seen before, said business owner and City Council member Jody Levchuk.

Complaints about unruly teens intensified in many Jersey Shore communities after state laws legalizing recreational marijuana for adults significantly limited police enforcement power when dealing with underage drinking and pot possession.