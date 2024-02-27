NBA G League player from Long Island Terry Roberts hurt as ‘victim of a crime' in Philly

An aspiring NBA basketball player from Long Island was hurt during a visit to Philadelphia over the weekend.

Terry Roberts, a guard for the G League's Long Island Nets, was hurt while in Philly early Sunday.

“Terry Roberts was the victim of a crime on Sunday morning in Philadelphia, and we are in the process of gathering more information about the incident," the Long Island Nets said in a statement. "He is currently in stable condition, and he is expected to make a full recovery. Our thoughts are with him and family at this time. Due to the ongoing law enforcement investigation, we will have no further comment."

The team didn't reveal how Roberts was hurt or what he was doing in Philly. His team last played Saturday in Uniondale, New York.

Roberts, 23, is from the Long Island hamlet of North Amityville. He played his college basketball first at Bradley University before transferring to the University of Georgia. He joined the Long Island Nets in Oct. 2023.