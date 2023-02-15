National Puerto Rican Day Parade Accepting Applications for Its 2023 Scholarship Program

What to Know The National Puerto Rican Day Parade is now accepting applications for its 2023 National Scholarship Program.

This program awards 100 scholarships of $2,000 each, for a total $200,000, to outstanding students of Puerto Rican descent who are making a difference in their communities.

High school students and college freshman, sophomore and junior students are eligible.

The National Puerto Rican Day Parade is now accepting applications for its 2023 National Scholarship Program.

This program awards 100 scholarships of $2,000 each, for a total $200,000, to outstanding students of Puerto Rican descent who are making a difference in their communities.

“We are excited to launch the 2023 NPRDP Scholarship Program, which has awarded $1.2M in scholarships to deserving Puerto Rican students who are committed to pursuing higher education, said Lillian Rodriguez Lopez, NPRDP Board Chair. “We are grateful for the many companies, organizations and individuals who invest in the parade activities and our scholars every year.”

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

To be eligible, applicants must:

Be of Puerto Rican descent;

Have a grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 or better, or equivalent high school grade;

Be a high school senior or freshman through junior in college, ages of 17 through 25;

Be enrolled in an accredited two or four-year college/university, for college students;

Have a track record of doing volunteer work or community service;

Participate in an interview with a member(s) of the scholarship selection committee.

Additionally, scholarship winners from previous years are also eligible to re-apply.

The scholarship application packages must include: a completed application form; an essay; a written biography; two letters of recommendation (one of the letters must be from where the student performs his/her volunteer work); official academic transcripts and a headshot.

Applications are available for download at www.nprdpinc.org. Candidates must submit their completed application and academic transcripts by April 2, 2023. Transcripts should be emailed to scholarships@nprdpinc.org or mailed to National Puerto Rican Day Parade, P.O Box 975, New York, NY 10272.

Any material received after the April 2, 2023 deadline will result in disqualification.

For more information about the application process and other NPRDP programs, visit www.nprdpinc.org.