Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Asbury Park

Music Fan Seriously Hurt by Stage Diver During NJ Concert Wins $2M Settlement

Jason Kooken, 46, of Exeter, was injured at an April 2017 punk music festival staged at Convention Hall in Asbury Park

a group gathered in what appears to be a bar
Pexels/CC

What to Know

  • A New Hampshire man who suffered serious spinal injuries when a stage diver landed on his head during a concert in New Jersey has reached a $2 million settlement with the show’s organizer.
  • Jason Kooken, 46, of Exeter, was injured at an April 2017 punk music festival staged at Convention Hall in Asbury Park.
  • Kooken underwent spinal surgery at a hospital in New Jersey and has since recovered from his injuries.

A New Hampshire man who suffered serious spinal injuries when a stage diver landed on his head during a concert in New Jersey has reached a $2 million settlement with the show’s organizer.

Jason Kooken, 46, of Exeter, was injured at an April 2017 punk music festival staged at Convention Hall in Asbury Park. His lawsuit claimed that security working for the organizer, Asbury Audio, knew that stage diving was happening and did nothing to stop it.

According to Kooken’s lawyers, the stage diver walked past security staffers, climbed on the stage, pointed and then “corkscrewed his body” over the band’s lead singer. He landed on Kooken, who couldn’t leave his spot near the stage because of mosh pits behind him, his lawyers said.

News

COVID-19 8 hours ago

Unmasked Heckler Wreaks Havoc at Briefing as NYC Eyes New Shutdowns Over COVID Clusters

Mount Vernon 4 hours ago

3 Young People From the Bronx Die in Cross County Parkway Crash: Police

Kooken underwent spinal surgery at a hospital in New Jersey and has since recovered from his injuries.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Asbury ParkNew JerseyCrime and Courtsinjurylawsuit
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us