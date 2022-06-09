Museum Mile Festival

Museum Mile Festival Returns In-Person for 2022, Kicking Off at The Met

This is the 44th annual Museum Mile Festival

By Leanna Wells

People exploring and walking around The Met
The Museum Mile Festival is back in-person in 2022, after being pushed into a virtual space the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The mile-long festival that celebrates art and culture is set to take place on Tuesday June 14th, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art will kick-off the festival with city officials and museum partners at David H. Koch Plaza, with a slew of free events.

Participating museums include The Africa Center; the Museum of the City of New York; The Jewish Museum; Cooper-Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum; El Museo del Barrio; Neue Galerie New York, and The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum.

Museum Mile received its name because of the cultural diversity and vast richness of the museums located on the stretch of the Upper East Side.

Registration is not required. Visitors can see any of the museums along the 23-block stretch of 5th Avenue with free admission for all.

The museums will cater to people of all ages with live performances, teaching artists, food vendors, and exhibitions on display.

Prerecorded Museum Mile Festival activities are also available online for virtual attendees.

