Multi-Vehicle Pileup Shuts Down New York Highway

More than a dozen vehicles appeared to be involved in a crash that shut down a highway in New York's Orange County Monday morning, though little information was immediately available.

Chopper 4 was over the scene on Route 9W, near Fort Montgomery, after the accident before 8 a.m.

Multiple emergency crews were evident at the scene. One vehicle appeared wedged atop another.

There was no immediate word on possible injuries.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The cause of the pileup is under investigation.