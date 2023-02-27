traffic

Multi-Vehicle Pileup Shuts Down New York Highway

No details on injuries or the cause of the multi-vehicle crash were immediately available

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

More than a dozen vehicles appeared to be involved in a crash that shut down a highway in New York's Orange County Monday morning, though little information was immediately available.

Chopper 4 was over the scene on Route 9W, near Fort Montgomery, after the accident before 8 a.m.

Multiple emergency crews were evident at the scene. One vehicle appeared wedged atop another.

There was no immediate word on possible injuries.

The cause of the pileup is under investigation.

