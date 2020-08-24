Multi-Alarm Fire That Ravaged NJ Luxury Complex Caused Over $16 Million in Damage

Last week's multi-alarm fire that ravaged a part of a new luxury complex in New Jersey caused more than $16 million in damages, according to Somerset County officials.

The four alarm fire broke out Friday morning at Somerville Parc complex located at Parcview Place in Somerville. Smoke and flames were reported coming out of the roof of the luxury complex around 9:34 a.m. No injuries were reported.

The residential building was in the final phases of construction and was not occupied by any residents, according to Somerset County officials. Various workers and contractors were inside the building at the time of the fire but were all safely evacuated by responding Somerville police officers.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire, however, the preliminary assessment from investigators showed that the damaged building contained 88 units and the fire is estimated to have caused over $16 million in damages.

Chopper 4 was over the scene Friday and captured numerous ladder companies working to extinguish the flames were shooting out of the roof and windows of the multi-floor structure as black smoke was seen billowing from the complex.

The complex is known as Somerville Parc, and is described on its website as "a luxuriously appointed resort-style community set within the convenient Borough of Somerville, NJ" with rent beginning at $1,950 a month.

According to officials, the apartment complex has two buildings. One building recently had its grand opening and had about a third occupancy. The building that caught fire was still under construction and had no residents living in it, but was scheduled to open in October.