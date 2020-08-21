Somerville

Massive Multi-Alarm Fire Devours New Luxury Complex in NJ

Chopper 4

Firefighters are working to extinguish a massive fire that broke out in a new luxury complex in Somerville, New Jersey, early Friday morning.

Smoke and flames were reported coming out of the roof of the luxury complex around 9:40 a.m.

Chopper 4 was over the scene, which showed numerous fire trucks working to extinguish the flames that could be seen shooting out of the roof and windows of the multi-floor structure as black smoke was seen billowing from the complex.

The complex is known as Somerville Parc, and is described on its website as "a luxuriously appointed resort-style community set within the convenient Borough of Somerville, NJ" with rent beginning at $1,950 a month.

It is unclear how the fire started or if any injuries were reported.

