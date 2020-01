A multi-alarm fire is tearing through homes on Staten Island.

More than 100 firefighters are attacking the blaze that broke out at a home on Rensselaer Avenue near Vernon Avenue and spread to adjoining row houses amid gusty conditions.

At 3:30 p.m. the fire was on four alarms. Chopper 4 is over the scene where smoke can be seen pouring from blackened rooftops as fire crews use multiple high-pressure hoses to douse the flames.

More to come.