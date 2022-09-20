MTA to Install Security Cameras in NYC Subway Cars to Deter Crime

What to Know The MTA will install security cameras in every New York City subway car -- one of the latest measures to deter crime and enhance safety in the underground transportation system, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday.

The funding will allow for the purchase of 5,400 cameras to be installed on 2,700 subway cars, with two cameras per car.

Additionally, the program will fund approximately 3,800 cameras expanding coverage in about 130 subway stations.

The cameras installation will be across the entire fleet of subway cars, according to the governor.

Roughly $5.5 million dollars in funding will go to the security camera plan, with $2 million in funding coming from the federal Urban Area Security Initiative under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Preparedness Grants. The remaining $3.5 million will come from the MTA.

The pilot program so far has cameras scattered on the following lines: 2,4,5,6 E, F, M, G and R.

The move is an attempt to enhance security and increase passenger confidence in mass transit safety.

Just last month, investigators said that since January, there have been five murders, eight rapes, 347 assaults and 365 robberies in the city's subway and transit system.

Violent crime in the subway system was up nearly 57% in July compared with the same time period a year ago, statistics show. Those numbers don't consider the possible impact of post-pandemic reduced ridership.