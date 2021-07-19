MTA: No Bus, Subway Fare Hikes Until at Least 2022

A planned MTA fare hike expected for later this year has been delayed again through at least 2022, top agency officials confirmed Monday.
The news follows a monthly committee meeting where Finance Chair Larry Schwartz announced, "There's not going to be a fare hike, period."
MTA Communications Director Tim Minton told News 4 New York the city's buses and subways wouldn't see a hike through the rest of the year.
Subway ridership has crept back up since the height of the New York City lockdown but it remains 50% lower than pre-pandemic levels.
