MTA tries out spikey new additions to subway turnstiles. But do they work?

New Yorkers taking the subway may soon see spikey new additions to the turnstile gates.

The MTA said newly installed sharp metal barriers are meant to deter turnstile jumpers. The installation is part of the city's plan to prevent fare evasion.

As of now, the MTA said the subway spikes have been installed at the 59th Street-Lexington Avenue and 42nd Street-Times Square subway stations.

But videos appeared on X, formerly known as Twitter, last week, showing a number of masked individuals easily hoping over the turnstiles and avoiding the spikes -- and the fare.

Back in 2022, the MTA estimated fare and toll evasion cost the transit agency nearly $700 million.

When reached for comment Saturday, a spokesperson directed NBC New York to a press release from May 2024 detailing the "turnstile fin" pilot project -- one of many approaches to addressing what the agency considers a costly and systemic problem.

The "fin" installation isn't the only method deployed to try and curb straphangers beating the fare. The MTA has been widely using "gate guards," who are positioned at the emergency exit gates in an effort to stop people from tailgating inside the station as riders exit.

The move comes as riders brace for another price hike.

At the end of last year, the MTA approved his bi-yearly fare increase for subway riders. The current fare of $2.90 is expected to jump to at least $3 this coming August.

The last increase, in 2023, saw the fare jump 15 cents, from $2.75 to the current rate of $2.90.