MTA bus crashes into Burger King in Brooklyn

By NBC New York Staff

An MTA bus driver went into cardiac arrest early Thursday and crashed his bus into a closed Burger King restaurant in Brooklyn, police and firefighters said.

The driver crashed the bus into the fast food joint on Dahill Road and Caton Avenue in Kensington just after midnight, police said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The 55-year-old was last said to be in critical condition. He is expected to survive, the FDNY said.

Neither of the two passengers on the bus was injured.

One of the passengers was a 60-year-old medical worker who said she rushed to help the driver.

The medical worker said the bus started speeding up before it crashed, “and before I knew it we was in Burger King.”

Photos show debris and broken glass littering the pavement.

The Department of Buildings is investigating.

