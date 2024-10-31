Stamford

NY resident in critical condition after being hit by motorcycle in Conn.: police

A pedestrian and a motorcyclist are both hospitalized with serious injuries after the motorcycle hit a man in Stamford on Wednesday night, according to police.

The crash happened at the intersection of Atlantic Street and Tresser Boulevard around 7:41 p.m.

Police said a 28-year-old Stamford resident was driving a 2023 Kawasaki, heading west on Tresser Boulevard, and hit a 24-year-old pedestrian who was walking across the intersection.

The pedestrian, a 24-year-old New York resident, suffered critical injuries and is listed in stable condition at Stamford Hospital, police said.

The motorcyclist was knocked off the motorcycle and suffered serious injuries. He is listed in serious condition at Stamford Hospital, police said.

Anyone with information or who saw the crash is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad at (203) 977-4712.

