Yankees unveil tiramisu helmet dessert for sale this season at the stadium

The tiramisu helmet is one of the early "must haves" at Yankee Stadium this year

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The New York Yankees have unveiled their dining options for the upcoming season at Yankee Stadium and one of the biggest attention grabbers is the tiramisu helmets.

The tiramisu comes courtesy of chef Christian Petroni who is offering the Petroni Tiramisu in 2025 at Yankee Stadium. It's made of espresso mascarpone cream, lady finger cookies and cocoa powder.

Other new partners and options at the ballpark this year include: Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, Caribbean Food Delights (Jamaican Beef Patties), Nuchas (Empanadas), Surfside Iced Teas & Lemonades + Vodka, Sweet P Bakery, Mae Mae Café of Mott Haven, and Bondi Sushi.

Where are the tiramisu helmets at Yankee Stadium?

Going to Yankee Stadium and looking for the tiramisu helmet, you'll want to look for the Christian Petroni stand at section 125.

Concessions at Yankee Stadium are managed by Legends Hospitality.

