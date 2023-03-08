Motive Unclear in NJ Father's Apparent Murder-Suicide That Left Wife and Son Dead

Investigators are trying to piece together what may have happened in the lead-up to a New Jersey's father's apparent decision to shoot and kill his wife and teenage son, then turn the gun on himself.

Detectives were combing over the scene in the Succasunna neighborhood of Roxbury Township Wednesday afternoon, though a motive was still unclear. The Morris County sheriff called it a "domestic violence incident," but did not provide further details as to what could have led to the deadly incident.

"This is a domestic violence incident. Not all of them are reported to police. As they escalate in behavior, sometimes these things do happen, and this is the first time it’s reported," said Sheriff James Gannon.

The father has been identified by the Morris County Prosecutor's Office as 57-year-old Peter Ventricelli. It was not immediately clear when the shooting took place, but authorities said it likely took place during the early morning hours on Tuesday. Police performed a welfare check at the home along Justine Place around 10 a.m. that day after a family friend said they had been unable to reach them.

Officers found Ventricelli, along with his wife, Kellie, and 15-year-old son Anthony dead inside the home. The prosecutor's office said that all three suffered gunshot wounds, and law enforcement sources told NBC New York that the father opened fire on the other two before shooting himself.

"This is a tragic murder suicide brought on by domestic violence. It is a heartbreaking loss for the Ventricelli family. Neighbors, schoolmates, friends and the Roxbury community as a whole are mourning this shocking and senseless loss of life," said Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll.

Police had never been called to the home, and there was no previous record of domestic violence calls.

"We were shocked. Nothing I can really tell you. Never saw any problems, never saw them argue, just crazy," said neighbor Fred Stigliano.

Peter Ventricelli worked as a general contractor. Wife Kellie, 58, taught Sunday school to preschoolers. Their son was a student at Roxbury High School, where additional counselors were sent to help classmates process the tragedy.

Officials said there is no danger to the public. There is an ongoing investigation involving the Roxbury Police Department, Morris County Prosecutor’s Office and Morris County Sheriff’s Office.