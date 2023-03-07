Father Kills Wife and Teen Son in Apparent Murder-Suicide Inside NJ Home: Sources

Three members of a family are dead after a father shot and killed his wife and son before turning the gun on himself, law enforcement sources told NBC New York.

Police in Roxbury Township went to a home along Justine Place in the Succasunna neighborhood Tuesday morning to conduct a welfare check. Once inside, officers discovered the three bodies.

The people killed have not yet been identified, but sources told News 4 it was a father who shot his wife and teenage son before shooting himself.

Officials said there is no danger to the public. There is an ongoing investigation involving the Roxbury Police Department, Morris County Prosecutor’s Office and Morris County Sheriff’s Office.