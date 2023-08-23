Mother charged after 5-year-old daughter went missing for hours in Queens: Police

The mother of a 5-year-old girl who went missing for hours in Queens a day ago is now facing charges, according to police.

Kimberly Pijuan was charged Wednesday with acting in a matter injurious to a child, police said. Attorney information for the 30-year-old was not immediately clear.

The charge comes after her daughter was reported missing around 1 p.m. Tuesday after she had not been seen for four hours, police said at the time. Photos showed her wearing a pink flower dress at a Foodtown Supermarket on 37th Avenue near 79th Street in Jackson Heights, the NYPD said, alongside a 75-year-old man wearing a blue shirt and khaki pants.

Police set a wide net to find the girl, deploying a bloodhound, drone and helicopter in hopes of finding the girl. She was located safe after 4:30 p.m. around 74th Street and Roosevelt Avenue, not far from the supermarket where she had been last seen.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Police sources told NBC New York that she and the man seen in the security images were found in transit, and the man is in custody. He is being questioned and has not yet been identified; charges against him are pending, police said.

After she was located, the girl appeared stunned but in good spirits. Upon hearing the news that the girl was safe and sound, her grandmother broke down in tears.

Law enforcement sources said the man knows the girl's mother and she allowed the man to take her to nearby Travers Park. But when the mother did not hear back from the two and could not find them at the park, she reported her daughter missing to police around 1 p.m.