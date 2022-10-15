Morning Carbon Monoxide Leak at Newark Apartment Sends 11 to Hospital

Eleven people were rushed to New Jersey hospitals Saturday morning due to an apparent carbon monoxide poisoning.

Police got called to an apartment building in Newark on Evergreen Avenue for two people who had passed out.

Firefighters responded too, and found even more people in need of help. In total, 11 people had symptoms ranging from shortness of breath to lightheadedness, officials said.

Crews said a faulty furnace was emitting the carbon monoxide -- that furnace has since been shut off.