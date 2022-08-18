Mom, 6-Year-Old Girl Robbed at Gunpoint While Sitting in Car on NYC Street: Cops

Police are looking for a man they say robbed a 28-year-old mother at gunpoint as she sat in her car with her 6-year-old daughter in the Bronx in the middle of the afternoon a day ago, authorities say.

According to the NYPD, the woman was sitting in her car with her daughter on Macombs Road around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday when a stranger walked up, showed a gun and took her watch and handbag.

The robber then got into a nearby Dodge Charger, which had someone already behind the wheel, and the vehicle sped off.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.