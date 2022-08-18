CRIME STOPPERS

Mom, 6-Year-Old Girl Robbed at Gunpoint While Sitting in Car on NYC Street: Cops

It happened in broad daylight

Handout

Police are looking for a man they say robbed a 28-year-old mother at gunpoint as she sat in her car with her 6-year-old daughter in the Bronx in the middle of the afternoon a day ago, authorities say.

According to the NYPD, the woman was sitting in her car with her daughter on Macombs Road around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday when a stranger walked up, showed a gun and took her watch and handbag.

The robber then got into a nearby Dodge Charger, which had someone already behind the wheel, and the vehicle sped off.

No injuries were reported.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

CRIME STOPPERSBronxgun violenceNYC Violencerobbery
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us