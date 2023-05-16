‘Help Us Find These Children:' NYPD Seeks Help Finding 2 Kids Missing Since Friday

The NYPD is asking for the public's help finding two children from two boroughs who were reported missing a day apart earlier this week and haven't been seen since Friday.

Neither boy, 11-year-old Alfa Barrie of the Bronx, and 13-year-old Garrett Warren of Manhattan, has been seen since Friday afternoon. They were together, along with other kids -- and investigators believe they may still be together.

NYPD officials say they're trying to identify all the other kids who were with them and want to speak with their classmates. They say they've been "working around the clock" to find them and now need the public to lend eyes.

Police say Barrie was last seen wearing a navy sweater with a "Democracy Prep Harlem Middle School" logo, gray pants and gray sneakers, police say. He was reported missing on Mother's Day.

NYPD Alfa Barrie, left, was reported missing on Mother's Day. Garrett Warren, right, was reported missing Monday.

Warren was reported missing Monday. He was wearing a tan hooded sweatshirt with a white T-shirt underneath, black jeans and blue or black Jordan sneakers at the time he was last seen.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-57-7-TIPS.