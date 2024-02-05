NYPD

Migrants arrested in sweeping NYC robbery pattern: sources

By Jonathan Dienst and Myles Miller

Several migrants believed to be responsible for a cellphone robbery pattern targeting dozens of victims in recent months have been arrested, law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the investigation said Monday.

The suspects allegedly used mopeds in the holdups.

It's not immediately clear how many robberies the NYPD has linked to the pattern, but sources say it appears to be at least more than 50.

Some of the arrests happened Monday in the Bronx. Sources said some cellphones were recovered, among other items. The search is apparently ongoing.

Monday's developments come as Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg prepares to bring the case of migrants allegedly attacking NYPD officers in Times Square to a grand jury. The officers were OK, but the caught-on-camera melee prompted widespread condemnation.

