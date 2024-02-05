Migrants arrested in sweeping NYC robbery pattern: sources

Several migrants believed to be responsible for a cellphone robbery pattern targeting dozens of victims in recent months have been arrested, law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the investigation said Monday.

The suspects allegedly used mopeds in the holdups.

It's not immediately clear how many robberies the NYPD has linked to the pattern, but sources say it appears to be at least more than 50.

Most migrants come to NYC in search of a better life. Sadly, some come to commit crimes.

While the rest of NYC was sleeping, @NYCMayor @NYPDChiefPatrol@NYPDDetectives joined @NYPDnews investigators & specialized teams as we carried out a search warrant — booming a door and… pic.twitter.com/1KkTHQ6HYC — NYPD Assistant Commissioner Kaz Daughtry (@NYPDDaughtry) February 5, 2024

Some of the arrests happened Monday in the Bronx. Sources said some cellphones were recovered, among other items. The search is apparently ongoing.

Monday's developments come as Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg prepares to bring the case of migrants allegedly attacking NYPD officers in Times Square to a grand jury. The officers were OK, but the caught-on-camera melee prompted widespread condemnation.