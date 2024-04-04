Here's the forecast for today's Mets doubleheader, tomorrow's Yankee game

When it rains, it pours. At least that’s how it’s felt for the Mets.

After postponing their home opener last week, the Mets were rained out again this week -- twice.

Over the past two days, LaGuardia Airport (CitiField’s neighbor) measured over 2.5 inches of rain, with a daily record of 1.75 inches falling on Wednesday alone.

Now the Mets are facing a double header against the Tigers Thursday afternoon.

First pitch for game one goes out at 12:10 p.m. We're expecting some chilly and cloudy weather. But it should be dry.

Temperatures hold mainly in the upper 40s with a modest northwest breeze at times. Expect few, if any, breaks in the cloud cover.

Gray skies persist into the start of game two at 3:40 p.m. A passing shower is possible, especially toward the end of the game and when heading home. Any rain that does fall is unlikely to cause any major interruptions to the game, proving more of a nuisance than anything.

That said, if you’re heading to Queens Thursday, an extra layer or two would serve you well -- even better if one of those layers includes a hood.

How about those Yankees?

After a soggy start (and middle) this week, conditions are expected to be drier for the Yankees’ home opener against the Blue Jays on Friday afternoon.

Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a few peeks of sunshine. But that should do little to keep you warm from the cool temperatures and the gusty winds.

The temperature on the thermometer might read in the low 50s, but it'll feel like the mid and lower 40s.

Wear that Yankee sweatshirt you don’t get to wear at the summer games and hold onto your baseball caps, because it’s going to be a blustery one.