Meet Clear the Shelters' adoptable pets of 2024

So many adorable fur babies, so little time! Clear The Shelters, NBCUniversal Local’s nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign, is returning in 2024 for its tenth consecutive year from Aug. 10 to Sept. 10.

To learn more about Clear The Shelters 2024 and search for adoptable pets in your area, visit cleartheshelters.com. You can also donate to your local animal shelters and rescue groups by visiting clearthesheltersfund.org. Donors have the option to cover transaction fees with their donation so that 100% goes directly to the chosen shelter or rescue.

Also, through partner WeRescue, users can browse for adoptable pets in their area by breed, gender, size and other factors online or via the WeRescue app. Adoption applications can be submitted and questions can be asked on the app as well.

In 2023, Clear The Shelters resulted in more than 158,000 pet adoptions and more than $575,000 donated to participating animal shelters and rescues as part of the efforts.

Below, you can find pets who are up for adoption from NBC New York's partner shelters. The list will be updated on a rolling basis, so make sure you come back and share this page with someone looking to find their new best friend.

Follow Clear The Shelters on Twitter and Instagram to stay up to date on this year's pet adoption and donation news:

Twitter @ClearTheShelter

Instagram: @cleartheshelters