Meet Clear the Shelters' adoptable pets of 2024

So many adorable fur babies, so little time! Clear The Shelters, NBCUniversal Local’s nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign, is returning in 2024 for its tenth consecutive year from Aug. 10 to Sept. 10.

To learn more about Clear The Shelters 2024 and search for adoptable pets in your area, visit cleartheshelters.com. You can also donate to your local animal shelters and rescue groups by visiting clearthesheltersfund.org. Donors have the option to cover transaction fees with their donation so that 100% goes directly to the chosen shelter or rescue.

Also, through partner WeRescue, users can browse for adoptable pets in their area by breed, gender, size and other factors online or via the WeRescue app. Adoption applications can be submitted and questions can be asked on the app as well.

In 2023, Clear The Shelters resulted in more than 158,000 pet adoptions and more than $575,000 donated to participating animal shelters and rescues as part of the efforts.

Below, you can find pets who are up for adoption from NBC New York's partner shelters. The list will be updated on a rolling basis, so make sure you come back and share this page with someone looking to find their new best friend.

Handsome Hans isn't just handsome, he's smart and friendly, too! He came from an overcrowded shelter in the south a few years ago and was adopted into a loving family. Sadly, a member of the family became ill and they were no longer able to care for Hans, despite loving him dearly. And he loves people, too — he wants to say hi to everyone he meets here and loves getting attention! He's looking for a home where he can be your one-and-only, because after all he's been through, he deserves it.
If you are interested in adopting Hans, please contact Rhianna Montanez at Father Johns Animal Housing in Lafayette, New Jersey. Those interested can email Montanez at rhianna@fatherjohns.org or the shelter at info@fatherjohns.org. The shelter can also be reached at (973) 300-5909

clear the shelters

