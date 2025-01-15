California wildfires aftermath: Stark photos of LA-area devastation

Massive wildfires ignited in the Los Angeles-area early last week, destroying homes, schools and other buildings around the region. The Palisades and Eaton fires rank among the most destructive in California history.
See photos below of the rubble that remains in the aftermath of these fires.
David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images
The remains of beach front homes in Malibu on Jan. 15, 2025.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
The burnt remains of a building where once stood a hardware store are seen in Altadena on Jan. 15, 2025.
Getty Images
The charred remains of Saint Mark’s School pre-school and elementary school, damaged by the Eaton Fire in Altadena, on Jan. 14, 2025.
Etienne Laurent/AFP via Getty Images
Mexican firefighters arrive to help with searches in ruins of seafront houses in Malibu, on Jan. 14, 2025.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Wildfire damage to a street sign and home destroyed by the Eaton Fire, in Altadena, on Jan. 14, 2025.
Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images
A charred vehicle is seen near the sign for Wylie’s Bait & Tackle on Pacific Coast Highway on Jan. 14, 2025, Malibu, California, in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Patrick O’Neal sifts through his home after it was destroyed by the Palisades wildfire on Jan. 13, 2025 in Malibu.
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images
Cal Fire search and rescue team look for possible human remains in ashes of burned houses after massive wildfire in Altadena, on Jan. 13, 2025.
Etienne Laurent/AFP via Getty Images
Smoke from the Eaton Fire lingers above the mountains of the Angeles National Forest north of Altadena, on Jan. 13, 2025.
Getty Images
Remains of a restaurant destroyed by the Palisades wildfire, on Jan. 13, 2025 in Malibu.
Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images
A person walking among rubble left in the wake of wildfires in Southern California.
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
A VW van sits among burned out homes, Jan. 9, 2025, in Malibu.
Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
William Harris, 63, assesses the damage of his home that was burned down by the Eaton Fire in Altadena on Jan. 9, 2025.
Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images
Homes burned from the Palisade fire smolder near the Pacific Palisades neighborhood, on Jan. 9, 2025.
Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images
Family members hug and cry while viewing the burned remains of their home in the Altadena area on Jan. 9, 2025.
Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images
A man stands amid the rubble of his parents’ home, destroyed during the Palisades Fire, in Pacific Palisades on JAn. 9, 2025.