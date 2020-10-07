McDonald's to Debut 3 New All-Day Menu Items This Month

Who doesn't love a new McDonald's breakfast item?

The fast-food restaurant announced Wednesday it will debut three later this month at participating locations in New York and across the country: The Apple Fritter, Blueberry Muffin and Cinnamon Roll.

Starting Oct. 28, baked goods junkies will be able to enjoy the sweet treats at any time of day, not just for breakfast. The additions mark the first time in eight years new items will join McDonald's core baked goods menu, the company said.

Here's how McDonald's describes its new offerings:

Apple Fritter: A classic fritter made with cinnamon and apples, this hand-held treat is fried to a golden brown and drizzled with a sweet glaze icing

A classic fritter made with cinnamon and apples, this hand-held treat is fried to a golden brown and drizzled with a sweet glaze icing Blueberry Muffin: It's baked with real blueberries and topped with a streusel crumb topping, making for a "crave-worthy soft & fluffy muffin"

It's baked with real blueberries and topped with a streusel crumb topping, making for a "crave-worthy soft & fluffy muffin" Cinnamon Roll: The roll features cinnamon layered between buttery, flaky pastry dough that is drizzled with cream cheese icing and served warm

"McDonald’s has been famous for our savory breakfast menu for almost fifty years,” Linda VanGosen, vice president of brand and menu strategy for McDonald’s USA, said in a statement. "We know our customers deserve a break now more than ever, and are excited to give them another reason to visit their favorite breakfast destination by offering delicious flavors they crave, any time of the day."

The baked goods just mark the latest new food item at McDonald's. Last month, the fast-food restaurant debuted its first new U.S. flavor of McNuggets in nearly 40 years.