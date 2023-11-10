Mayor Eric Adams' phones, iPad seized by FBI amid campaign fundraising investigation

What to Know Mayor Eric Adams had a number of electronic devices seized by the FBI earlier this week amid a federal investigation into his campaign's fundraising efforts and potential links to foreign powers, multiple sources familiar with the matter said

The New York City mayor was approached Monday evening by federal officials after an event and turned over several devices, his campaign lawyer confirmed in a statement.

News of the seizure comes a little over week after federal authorities raided a Brooklyn residence connected to a campaign fundraiser.

Mayor Eric Adams had a number of electronic devices seized by the FBI earlier this week amid a federal investigation into his campaign's fundraising efforts and potential links to foreign powers, multiple sources familiar with the matter told NBC New York.

The New York City mayor was approached Monday evening by federal officials after an event and turned over several devices, his campaign lawyer confirmed in a statement. That includes several electronic devices, including cellphones and possibly a laptop.

"The Mayor immediately complied with the FBI’s request and provided them with electronic devices. The mayor has not been accused of any wrongdoing and continues to cooperate with the investigation,” attorney Boyd Johnson said Friday.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Mayor Adams faced dozens of questions from reporters today about what appears to be a growing federal criminal investigation into his campaign fundraising. Melissa Russo reports.

Johnson implied in the statement that it was the mayor and his team who informed the FBI about wrongdoing, not the other way around.

"After learning of the federal investigation, it was discovered that an individual had recently acted improperly. In the spirit of transparency and cooperation, this behavior was immediately and proactively reported to investigators," the lawyer's statement read. "The Mayor has been and remains committed to cooperating in this matter."

News of the seizure comes a little over week after federal authorities raided a Brooklyn residence connected to a campaign fundraiser. It also explains the mayor's announcement on Wednesday that he had hired a criminal defense firm to represent him personally, and represent his campaign as well.

Neighbors and city records indicated the home that was searched belongs to Adams' chief fundraiser, Brianna Suggs. Agents — some dressed in suits, others in tactical gear — lugged boxes of evidence from the home to a minivan outside.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan have declined to say what the investigation is about, but a search warrant obtained by the New York Times indicated that investigators are examining whether the Adams campaign conspired with the Turkish government to receive donations from foreign sources, funneled through straw donors.

The warrant sought records related to contributions, travel to Turkey by people linked to the campaign and documents of interactions between the campaign and Turkey's government, or people acting at its behest, the newspaper reported.

The investigation burst into public view last Wednesday following an early morning search by FBI agents at the Brooklyn home of Brianna Suggs, a 25-year-old campaign consultant who had served as Adams’ chief fundraiser in his 2021 mayoral campaign.

Adams on Wednesday said he had no personal knowledge of any improper fundraising, and didn't believe he had anything to personally fear from the investigation. Neither Adams nor Suggs have been publicly accused of wrongdoing.

“As a former member of law enforcement, I expect all members of my staff to follow the law and fully cooperate with any sort of investigation—and I will continue to do exactly that. I have nothing to hide," Adams said Friday.

The search last week was carried out as Adams abruptly ended his trip to Washington, D.C., when he was scheduled to meet with the Biden administration regarding the ongoing migrant crisis. He and mayors from other major U.S. cities were set to meet with senior White House officials and members of the U.S. House and Senate.

The FBI is at the scene of an investigation in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn in what appears to be a case connected to campaign finance concerns.

Jake Offenhartz and Michael Balsamo of the Associated Press contributed to this report.