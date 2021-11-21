Mayor-Elect Adams Wants LI Rep. Tom Suozzi for Deputy Post

Eric Adams is starting to put together his administration in the lead up to his tenure at mayor of New York City.

The mayor-elect revealed at a Saturday press conference in Queens he'd spoken to Rep. Tom Suozzi "somehow trying to convince him to be a deputy mayor in my administration."

The Long Island congressman and current borough president of Brooklyn were in the borough meeting with community members after a small group of rioters uprooted mailboxes and damaged vehicles amid a Friday night protest.

Suozzi, a former mayor of Glen Cove and county executive for Nassau County, has represented New York's 3rd Congressional District since 2017.

“I am very flattered that the mayor-elect would like me to help him in a big way to tackle the challenges in New York City,” Suozzi told the NY Post in response to Adams' revelation.

“It’s a testament to our great friendship and his confidence that I know how to help run a big government, get things done and solve problems. Lots to think about over Thanksgiving," he added.

Speaking earlier this month on the results of the election, Suozzi divulged he was "seriously considering" a run for governor of New York. He said he's make a decision by the end of the month.