Mayor de Blasio, NYPD Break Up Streets Packed for Brooklyn Rabbi Funeral

Hundreds of people lined the streets of Williamsburg for a funeral of a local rabbi, a gathering that brought the NYPD and Mayor Bill de Blasio to Brooklyn to break it up, with the mayor saying the city has "zero tolerance" for such large events at this time.
Crowds of Hasidic men and women were packed tightly onto sidewalks and fully onto Bedford Avenue, some wearing masks but any other social distancing measures were completely disregarded, pictures posted on Twitter showed. But with the mayor's criticism aimed directly at "the Jewish community," advocates fear there is a double standard in how social distancing measures are being enforced around the city.
The funeral on Tuesday was held for Rabbi Chaim Mertz, who died at 73 from COVID-19 — one of the city's over 12,500 deaths from the highly contagious virus that has forced nearly the entire country into quarantine.
A spokesperson for the Orthodox community, Isaac Abraham, claimed that the city knew about the funeral and that as many as five police precincts were involved in putting up barricades to accommodate it.
Abraham says the crowd was given an hour to mourn and that there were patrols handing out masks. "He's a lying s.o.b," he said. "When you say don't kick your friend when he's down, he kicked us twice."
Brooklyn resident Bruce Schaff tells NBC New York he was taking a walk up Bedford Avenue towards the Williamsburg Bridge when he encountered the crowd.
"It seemed like the funeral had already ended and the police were trying to get people to go home so they could start reopening the streets that had been blocked of," Schaff said.
The mayor himself went to those streets with police officers to help break up the gathering and he took to Twitter afterward to voice his frustrations with the lack of social distancing.
De Blasio called the incident "absolutely unacceptable" and said that he has allowed the NYPD to start issuing summonses or even start making arrests for those not cooperating at such events.
"This is about stopping this disease and saving lives. Period," de Blasio said in a tweet.
Police said no arrests were made during the funeral and no summons were issued.
With one of the tweets focused toward "the Jewish community," some called out the mayor for singling out Jews or lumping all members of the faith in with a very small minority who belong to the sect and participated in Tuesday's funeral.
The Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council said de Blasio failed to enforce social distancing when it came to the Thunderbirds and Blue Angels flyover earlier in the day, an event that brought people out of their homes and in common areas to watch.
"There are plenty of photos of people in ethnic groups violating the rules but how often do you mention them by name as done tonight to Jews?" the group asked of the mayor.
De Blasio's comments also drew scorn from fellow politicians, some on the national level. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz wondered if the mayor would have sent the same tweet "with the word 'Jewish' replaced by any other religious minority," and ended with #ProtectFreeExercise.
New York City Councilman Chaim Deutsch noted the danger in de Blasio singling out "one specific ethnic community," especially because the Jewish community has recently seen a rise in hate crime attacks around the city.
"Every neighborhood has people who are being non-compliant. To speak to an entire ethnic group as though we are all flagrantly violating precautions is offensive, it’s stereotyping, and it’s inviting antisemitism. I’m truly stunned," Deutsch said.
Others blasted de Blasio for his hypocrisy because the mayor and his wife were spotted in Brooklyn's Prospect Park on Saturday. The park is miles away from where they live.