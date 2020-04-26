Coronavirus

Thunderbirds, Blue Angels to Fly Over NYC, Newark in Salute to Frontline Workers

"Operation America Strong" recognizes the sacrifice of all frontline workers

blue angels fly in formation
Getty Images

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – OCTOBER 10: The Blue Angels fly past a sign promoting Fleet Week along the Embarcadero in San Francisco, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Fleet Week runs through Sunday. (Photo by Jane Tyska/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

The Thunderbirds and Blue Angels are set to fly in formation over New York City and Newark this Tuesday.

"Operation America Strong" pair the US Navy's Blue Angels and the Air Force Thunderbirds in a coordinated flyover. The effort serves as a salute to healthcare workers and first responders on the frontlines of the pandemic.

On Tuesday, the birds will fly over Newark and New York City around 12 p.m. before moving on to Trenton and Philadelphia after that. The display is expected to last approximately 35 minutes.

Local residents are encouraged to watch the display in a manner that is safe and following social distancing guidelines. The military branches are discouraging watchers from gathering at public spaces or landmarks to observe the spectacle.

The Thunderbirds have orchestrated similar salutes over Denver, Las Angeles and other cities.

This article tagged under:

CoronavirusFirst respondersBlue AngelsThunderbirds
