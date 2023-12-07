Mayor Adams' approval rating plunges to a record low in NYC since 1996

What to Know As New York City Mayor Eric Adams finds himself in the middle of a federal investigation and wraps up his second year in City Hall, the voters are reacting to the job performance -- giving a historic 28% approval rating in a Quinnipiac poll released on Wednesday.

This is the lowest approval rating for a New York City mayor since Quinnipiac polling began in 1996. Residents polled were asked about the mayor's handling of crime, public schools, the migrant crisis, the city budget and homelessness.

Looking at personal traits, over 50% of voters believe Adams does not possess strong leadership qualities, does not understand the people's problems and is not an honest individual.

"There's no good news for Mayor Adams in this poll. Not only are voters giving him poor grades on the job he's doing at City Hall, their views on his character have dimmed," said Quinnipiac University Poll Assistant Director Mary Snow, who continued, "As the city faces across-the-board budget cuts while dealing with a migrant crisis, headlines about a federal investigation into the mayor's 2021 campaign and an accusation of sexual assault leveled against him from 30 years ago are taking a toll."

Over 80% of voters are concerned that the citywide budget cuts will impact everyday routines, while nearly two-thirds of those polled support raising taxes on the wealthy.

Regarding the ongoing migrant crisis, his numbers aren't much better. More than 8-in-10 voters are concerned by the influx of migrants and if the city can handle the growing number of migrants. Voters also overwhelmingly think the federal government is not doing enough to back the city.

Tied for the most urgent issues that New Yorkers believe they are facing are affordable housing and crime, followed by immigration, homelessness and inflation.

Almost 60% of participants think crime is a very serious problem, which is down from almost 75% in February of last year.

Voters were also asked about other public officials, including New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who was given a 45% approval rate.

NBC New York reached out to City Hall in response to the recent survey. City Hall Deputy Mayor for Communications Fabien Levy responded to the results: “Incorrect polls come out every day, but the real numbers cannot be questioned: crime is down, jobs are up, and we continue to deliver billions of dollars into the pockets of working people. There will always be more work to do, but there is no question that this city is in a better place under Mayor Adams’ leadership."

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, City Comptroller Brad Lander, City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks and NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban all fell under a 45% approval rate.

In a separate survey conducted by American Pulse & Research Polling, the former Gov. Andrew Cuomo is gaining steam in a hypothetical 2025 Democratic primary race for City Hall.

Within this poll released Tuesday, more than 40% of Democrats favored Cuomo to just over 20% for Adams with about 30% undecided.

The American Pulse & Research Polling was paid for by Curtis Sliwa, the GOP opponent in the NYC mayoral election in 2021, and shared by a press release by Maria Sliwa Public Relations on Thursday.

"In a city where the words 'Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free' are embedded in its history, voters express there's a limit," said Snow.