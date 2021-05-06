Massive Waste Facility Fire on Long Island Suspends LIRR Train Service

A massive fire at a waste-handling facility on Long Island has been burning for hours and will impact LIRR train service in Nassau County through Thursday morning, according to authorities.

The blaze at Jamaica Ash & Rubbish Removal facility on Covert Lane was reported just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to The Nassau County Fire Marshal’s office. Part of the structure has collapsed from the unrelenting flames and more than 200 firefighters were still working to gain control of the fire early Thursday.

The size and nature of the facility are posing a challenge to efforts to extinguish the fire, officials said. Fortunately, there doesn’t appear to be any immediate threat to the surrounding area.

However, nearby LIRR tracks have been affected and the railroad says service is suspended between Mineola and Hicksville. Riders are advised to utilize alternate branches if possible, such as the Hempstead, Babylon/Montauk or Oyster Bay branches.

Due to damage caused by a massive overnight fire adjacent to our tracks in Westbury, train service between Hicksville & Mineola remains suspended and may not be restored for the morning rush hour. — LIRR. Wear a Mask. (@LIRR) May 6, 2021

So far, no injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is unclear.

The 55,000-square-foot waste facility is one of the largest solid waste and environmental management companies in the Northeastern U.S., according to the facility's website.