Massive Morning Fire Devours Line of Jersey City Homes, Several Families Displaced

The call for the fire came in just after 1:30 this morning and was quickly upgraded to a four-alarm blaze with hundreds of firefighters rushing to the scene.

Two people had to be removed from a neighboring home with minor injuries, but their condition is unknown, although neighbors say they are relieved that this was not a bigger tragedy.

The charred remains of two completely devoured homes and two other damaged ones are the remains left behind after a massive fire erupted in Jersey City Monday morning displacing several families.

Cell phone video provided by a neighbor across the street shows the intensity of the flames engulfing two homes on Terrace Avenue. The video also captured the moment that an SUV, parked in front of one of the residences, exploded as fire wrapped around it.

Neighbors woke up in the middle of the night, and went outside, staring in disbelief as the fire ravaged.

Michael Nolasco, along with his pregnant wife, moved in just two days ago to the house right next to fire. He said that when he came out of his residence the fire "was very bright and orange."

Nolasco said he and his wife were alerted to jump out of bed and run outside for safety.

"I literally went to sleep for 30 minutes… Got my landlord calling me, telling me 'Get out! It’s on fire!'… And I’m like, 'Oh my god!'"

Citizen app video shows the flames and smoke coming from the roof of two of the homes. First responders battled the wind and conditions on the ground, bringing out a ladder and positioning themselves around the perimeter of the fire. Successfully, putting it under control just before 3 a.m.

"I’ve seen some firefighters come out and drop to their knees because it was so crazy in there. Thank god for them," Nolasco said.

"I’m definitely glad everything seems like it’s gonna be good, hopefully," Nolasco said.

The Jersey City Fire Department is still investigating the cause of this fire, as neighbors around the block have taken in individuals who were displaced by this massive blaze.