Married NYPD Couple in Car With Toddler Come Within Inches of Getting Hit By Stray Bullet

Married off-duty NYPD detectives and their toddler came within inches of a stray bullet Monday night.

It happened as they were driving along the Bronx River Parkway on their way home from a Fourth of July party when they heard a loud bang.

What they thought was a firework turned out to be a bullet that pierced their car door.

The car door essentially served as a bulletproof vest for off-duty NYPD Detective Eiel and her family, on their way home from a July 4 BBQ.

She was in the driver’s seat. Her two-year-old in a carseat in the back.

The bullet came within inches of piercing her car window.

"You don’t expect it on your day off," Detective Eiel said.

It’s rare for two married NYPD detectives to get July 4th off. But on Monday, the stars aligned for Detective Eiel and her husband, parents to a 2-year-old little boy.

"We were excited, celebrating upstate where it’s a bit safer," Detective Eiel said.

But it was on their drive back home around 10 p.m., somewhere along the Bronx River Parkway they found themselves in the middle of gun violence.

"What sounded to us like fireworks later found out that it was actually a bullet ricocheted thru my driver’s side window," Detective Eiel said.

On Tuesday morning, Detective Eiel realized there was a bullet lodged inside her car door, barely missing the glass window.

"This is where we’ve come to – this is what the streets are delivering to us, it's dangerous unless we fix these gun laws," she said.

"Gun violence is out of control and that’s why I’ve been saying constantly that we have to appoint a special firearms prosecutor to target gun-related violence and crimes," Paul DiGiacomo, NYPD Detectives Endowment Association, said.

Was it a bullet from celebratory gunfire or a targeted shooting? The NYPD is investigating.

Detective Eiel says her guard is now up –even on her days off.

"These moments kind of taint our safety and it's not just us – everyone is seeing it," she said.