Manhattanhenge returns this weekend: What to know about the spectacle

This natural occurrence only happens twice a year

By Liz McCarthy

the sun sets between nyc streets
Getty Images

One of New York City's most loved free summer events is returning for a second time this summer.

Manhattanhenge, a term claimed to be coined by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, occurs when the setting or rising sun is aligned with the east-west streets of Manhattan's main street grid.

Also referred to as the Manhattan Solstice, Manhattanhenge already visited the Big Apple this year in late May.

The sun phenomenon will return with full sun on the grid on July 12, and with half sun on the grid July 13.

This twice yearly event draws thousands of New Yorkers and tourists into the streets to view the striking natural occurrence.

Those hoping to catch the sun set seemingly sink into the city skyline can view on the following streets:

  • 14th Street
  • 23rd Street
  • 34th Street
  • 42nd Street
  • 57th Street

Make sure to pick a spot facing west, but it is recommended to head farther east to see the best views of the spectacle.

"Unnoticed by many, the sunset point actually creeps day to day along the horizon: northward until the first day of summer, then returning southward until the first day of winter," writes Neil deGrasse Tyson for the American Museum of Natural History.

"Had Manhattan's grid been perfectly aligned with the geographic north-south line, then the days of Manhattanhenge would coincide with the equinoxes," he continues.

This incredibly photogenic event will not return until 2024 after it's half sun on the grid set on July 13.

