Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Announces He Won't Run for Reelection

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance on Friday officially announced that he will not seek reelection.

The high-profile prosecutor who's currently investigating former President Donald Trump's taxes and finances said his third term in office, which ends on Dec. 31, will be his last, but "that doesn't mean the work stops."

In a memo to the Office's prosecutors and staff, the 66-year-old said he never imagined being in the position for decades like his predecessors.

"I said twelve years ago that change is fundamentally good and necessary for any institution. Having secured these lasting impacts in our communities, our public policy, and our crimefighting capacity­­, the time has come to open the pathway for new leadership at the Manhattan D.A.’s Office," Vance said.