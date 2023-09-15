Man with young child in stroller has randomly attacked several women on Upper East Side: Cops

A man has allegedly been attacking women belligerently in a typically quiet Manhattan neighborhood — all while he pushes a small child in a stroller.

At least four women have come forward regarding the attacks over the past few months on the Upper East Side, in blocks in the 70s and 80s, according to police.

One of the women, Paula Strada, shared pictures with NBC New York showing the bruises on her legs that came as a result of her assault. She said she was attacked on Third Avenue and East 78th Street in May.

"Suddenly a guy pushing a stroller kicked my leg out of the blue," Strada said. "I keep walking but I was in shock. I couldn’t even ask for help...He kicked me on purpose, so hard."

The thought of walking in her own neighborhood now makes Strada nervous, fearful of seeing the man in the red baseball hat and pushing a stroller again.

"After that happened I think I see the guy walking the streets. I’m looking around. I don’t feel safe anymore," she told News 4. "You have to watch all of the time, not at night only."

The same man allegedly taken his anger out on other women in the area as well in June and August. Police said the latest attack occurred in the first week of September, when the suspect shoved a 64-year-old woman, causing her to fall.

The woman in that incident scraped her leg, but like the others, fortunately did not require medical attention. Anyone with information regarding the attacks or the possible suspect is asked to contact police.