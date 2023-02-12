Man Kicked Down NYC Subway Stairs Breaks Legs in Seemingly Random Attack: Cops

A man was hospitalized with broken legs, a head cut and several bruises after he was kicked down a set of subway stairs in the Bronx in a seemingly random attacked, police said.

Authorities shared the first images of the suspected attacker on Sunday, days after the Thursday night incident outside the Brook Avenue subway station in the Mott Haven neighborhood.

The victim, a 34-year-old man, was at the top of the station stairs around 8:45 p.m. when he was kicked from behind by an unknown man, police said.

After a fall down the stairs, the man was taken to Lincoln Hospital where he was being treated for two fractured legs and a head laceration.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The man's attacker was still on the run days later. Police said he work a black North Face jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).