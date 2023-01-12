Police Hunt for Suspect Allegedly Attacking Strangers At Random in Greenwich Village

People in a Manhattan neighborhood are being attacked unprovoked and seemingly at random — and police are looking for help tracking the suspect down.

In the latest incident, the victim said he was on his way to the grocery store in Greenwich Village around 4:30 p.m. Saturday when he was walloped out of the blue on East 9th Street near University Place.

"I got a few steps passed him before he spun me around and I got punched right away," the victim, a father who did not wish to be identified, told NBC New York.

That sudden, unexpected blow to the man's left eye has left it swollen and bruised. The victim said he is now seeing double, has a fractured eye socket and required six stitches in his lip.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

"It was so quick. I was thinking, get away from him — so I back peddled as fast as I could and started yelling, 'Police!'" the man said, adding that other people helped him get up afterward.

He can't figure out a motive, and said his attacker didn't try to rob him.

"Normally you think it would be for a theft or something like that, not just anger and injury. Unfortunately that was the case this time," the dad said. "He's not thinking about his own safety either, there is some thrill in it. And that's what's he's in for. Or angry at someone at his past."

He was also shocked because, at more than six feet tall, the victim said he is way bigger than the guy who decked him.

"I hope they get him before he gets someone else because it's not a small thing. Eye injury, possible surgery. I hope he gets stopped," said the victim.

Detectives are passing out flyers in the hopes of finding the suspect, who was last seen in a hooded sweatshirt and dark pants. Authorities suspect he's struck before, and believe he's responsible for two other stranger-punching incidents.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or the incident is asked to contact police.