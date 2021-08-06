Man Who Allegedly Killed Actor Lisa Banes in NYC Hit-and-Run Is Arrested: Police

New York City police have arrested a suspect in connection to a June hit-and-run incident that killed “Gone Girl” and “Cocktail” actor Lisa Banes.

Brian Boyd, 26, was arrested Thursday and charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian and leaving the scene of a deadly accident, according to the NYPD.

Bane was struck by an electric scooter on Manhattan's Upper West Side near Lincoln Center June 4 as she was crossing Amsterdam Avenue on the way to visit the Julliard School, her alma mater, according to manager David Williams. Boyd's address is listed as an apartment on Amsterdam, according to police.

The 65-year-old actress suffered a traumatic brain injury and she died a little more than a week later, Williams said.

"We are heartsick over Lisa's tragic and senseless passing. She was a woman of great spirit, kindness and generosity and dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and even more so to her wife, family and friends. We were blessed to have had her in our lives," Williams said in a statement.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Banes has appeared in numerous television shows and movies, including supporting roles in “Gone Girl” starring Ben Affleck in 2014 and “Cocktail” with Tom Cruise in 1988. On television, she's had roles on “Nashville,” “Madam Secretary,” “Masters of Sex” and “NCIS.”

In Memoriam: People We've Lost in 2021