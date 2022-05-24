Subway Shooting Suspect Fails to Show for Planned NYC Surrender: Sources

The man suspected of opening fire on a subway rider at random, killing him as the train moved over the Manhattan Bridge in what officials describe as another harrowing, unprovoked act of violence remains on the loose, even after a clergy member went to an NYPD precinct Tuesday to arrange his surrender, law enforcement sources say.

The NYPD called off a planned news conference on the arrest when the suspect, Andrew Abdullah, didn't show up at the Fifth Precinct as the bishop negotiated, according to the law enforcement sources. His whereabouts remain unclear, though he may still be planning to surrender, law enforcement sources caution.

Abdullah is wanted on a murder charge in the Sunday killing of 48-year-old Daniel Enriquez, a Goldman Sachs employee gunned down on his way to brunch. Multiple law enforcement sources say he has 11 prior arrests and an open gun case in Harlem, and that they believe investigators had probable cause to arrest him for Enriquez's murder.

Tuesday's developments come about 48 hours after the cold-blooding killing on the Q train. The NYPD had put out wanted posters for Abdullah across the city.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Police sources have said the suspect was seen handing the alleged murder weapon off to a homeless man outside the subway station as he fled. Cops questioned the man, who said he didn't know the shooter and was randomly handed the gun.

Police identified Andrew Abdullah (pictured) as the alleged shooter on board the Q train.

Witnesses told police the suspect paced back and forth in the train's last car before taking out the gun and opening fire "without provocation" on the northbound Q train as it passed over the bridge around 11:45 a.m.

Enriquez was shot at close range. He was found wounded in the torso and pronounced dead at a hospital.

There'd been no prior contact between the two men, police say witnesses told them.

Enriquez, a guitar player who spoke multiple languages, lived on St. John's Place and worked for Goldman Sachs in its research division. The company described him as a "dedicated and beloved" colleague.

"We are devastated by this senseless tragedy and our deepest sympathies are with Dan’s family at this difficult time," Goldman CEO David Solomon said in a statement.

Enriquez lived in Park Slope for 18 years with his partner Adam Pollock, who told the Daily Mail Enriquez never took the train, but wanted to avoid surging ride-share prices.

"I don't know why I didn't fight him on that. I just didn't want to fight with him, you know," Pollock told the Daily Mail.

Sunday's random shooting marked the latest in a series of such violent attacks. And New Yorkers are more than on edge.

A man opened fire inside a Brooklyn subway train during a morning rush last month, wounding 10 people. The alleged shooter faces terrorism and other charges. In January, a woman was pushed to her death in front of a subway train by a stranger.

There have been hammer attacks. And shoves. And far too much crime, many say.

MTA CEO and Chairman Janno Lieber acknowledged as much on Monday.

"New Yorkers are tough and they demonstrated again and again during the pandemic that they’re trying to resume their normal lives but they can't resume normal life if just getting around is frightening," Lieber said. "For so many New Yorkers, the transit system is the only way to get around and to live their normal lives. You can't do that if you're scared to get up and go to brunch and most New York activities on a Sunday, for fear of being attacked."

Lieber said the Q is the line he has ridden for 25 years and the train he and his kids use most regularly. They're all in college now, Lieber said, but come home from Manhattan in the early morning hours, around midnight, 1 a.m.

"It's always felt safe," Lieber said, calling the route iconic. "Brooklynites know that when you come out of the DeKalb tunnel onto the Manhattan Bridge, you see the city's skyline. It's the way New Yorkers get a little dose about what's inspirational about this city -- that view."

"Now, for a while, that's not going to be the same knowing that a great New Yorker, Daniel Enriquez, lost his life yesterday in a random and cold-blooded act of violence," he added. "Our hearts go out to his family, his sister, everybody in his family. Our hearts go out to all New Yorkers who are feeling terrified at this moment."

The shooting comes as the MTA enjoys upticks in ridership unseen since the start of the pandemic. MTA officials called the latest violence a setback for their recovery.

And they're asking for the public's help finding the suspect.

"There is someone who knows this person, from his clothing, from his pattern … there's a wanted poster out there and they always say call the tips line," Lieber said. "If you know anything about this person who appears to have committed this terrible crime, help the police and help New York."

