MTA Conductor Assaulted Bronx

Police are looking for the man they say assaulted a 43-year-old MTA train conductor in the Norwood section of the Bronx.

Investigators say it was on May 8th around 2:00 a.m. when the suspect approached the victim on the 'D' train platform of the 205 St.-Norwood subway station. The man shoved the conductor to the ground, injuring his back. The suspect then ran away.

The train conductor was taken to Montefiore Hospital and is expected to be okay.

Anyone with information incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.