A man opened fire on a subway train in transit Sunday, striking a man in the chest before pulling into a Manhattan station, police said.

The shooting occurred on a Q train around 11:45 a.m. moments before the subway arrived at the Canal Street station.

Police were searching for a suspect wearing a grey Aeropostale hoodie.

N/Q trains are running on the R line between DeKalb Av and Canal St in both directions while NYPD continues to conduct an investigation at Canal St.



Board N/Q trains on the upper level R platform on Canal St. https://t.co/6ul5r0KueB — NYCT Subway. Wear a Mask. (@NYCTSubway) May 22, 2022

The shooting disrupted service for N and Q trains, which were rerouted to the R line between Dekalb Avenue and Canal Street.