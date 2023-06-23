Man wanted in attempted rape of woman walking in Brooklyn park

Police in Brooklyn are on the hunt for a sexual predator who they say tried to rape a woman earlier this week in Prospect Park.

The attack happened Monday night near two popular areas of the park: Dog Beach and Fallkill Falls. The woman was walking in the area around 9:15 p.m. when the man came up from behind.

Police say the man lifted up the woman's skirt and tried to pull down her underwear before he shoved her to the ground. She was able to fight him off, sending him running away.

The woman suffered cuts to her knees and feet, police said.

Sketches of the man have since been printed and posted around the park in hopes of tracking the assailant down. Police say he's between 30 and 40 years old.

There were no arrests in the case as of Friday morning.